Tunisian President Saied sacks first female PM Najla Bouden

Tunisian President Kais Saied has sacked the country's Prime Minister Najla Bouden, he said in a brief statement early on Wednesday.

Bouden was Tunisia's first female prime minister, and the first of any Arab League country.

She was appointed by Saied in October 2021 after he suspended parliament, unseated the previous prime minister, and granted himself sweeping powers in a move described by the opposition as a "coup."

Bouden was considered by her critics to be the "shadow of the president" with little power in practice.

No explanation was given for her dismissal.

However, the move comes amid growing discontent in Tunisia over food shortages, price hikes and frequent queues for bread, which Saied has increasingly blamed on government officials.