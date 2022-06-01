Turkey engages with Russia and Ukraine to end global food crisis

Turkey's ultra-ambitious President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is thinking big - of turning Ankara into a key player to end the global food crisis by engaging with both Russia and Ukraine.



Turkey, which has for the past few months trumpeted of being "the only country that maintains close relations with both of the warring parties" north of Black Sea, is now looking at playing host to a United Nations "Control Centre" in Istanbul which could play an important role in defusing the Russia-Ukraine crisis.



In back-to-back calls to his Russian and Ukrainian counterparts Vladimir Putin and Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Monday, Erdogan insisted that Ankara has thus far made every effort for the continuation of the negotiations between Ukraine and Russia.



He told Zelenskyy that Turkey attaches special importance to the project of establishing a safe corridor for the exportation of Ukrainian agricultural products by sea and stands ready "from now on to provide any needed help", including mediation.



"President Erdogan further noted that Turkey looked with favour in principal on joining the Control Center to be formed with the participation of the United Nations as well as the parties, and hosting the center in Istanbul," Erdogan's office said in a statement after the phone call.