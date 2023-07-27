Typhoon Doksuri: Taiwan shuts businesses, cancels flights

Taiwan on Thursday braced itself for Typhoon Doksuri, shutting down businesses and canceling flights in the southern part of the island.

Kaohsiung, Tainan preparing for impact

Two of Taiwan's biggest cities in the south, Kaohsiung and Tainan, have made emergency preparations by closing schools and offices. Kaohsiung also evacuated residents who live in a mountainous part of the city.

Tens of thousands of people in both cities lost power earlier in the day, but service was later restored.

The counties of Hualien and Taitung, which lie on the eastern part of the island, also announced business and school closures. Railway lines between southern and eastern parts of Taiwan have been shut down.

Kaohsiung Mayor Chen Chi-mai said in an earlier Facebook post that the storm is not to be underestimated and the "police and military force will assist in the effort of forced evacuation if needed."