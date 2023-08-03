Uganda: At least 20 dead after Lake Victoria boat capsizes

At least 20 people have died after a boat capsized on Lake Victoria in Uganda on Wednesday.

The Uganda Police Force said nine people had been rescued and emergency workers were searching for more survivors.

The cargo boat was carrying charcoal, fresh food and fish when the accident occurred in the early hours of Wednesday morning during bad weather. Police believe there were 34 people on board.

"The cause of [the] accident is attributed to overloading and bad weather," police said. "We appeal to members of the public who travel on waters to always wear life jackets and not to overload their vessels."