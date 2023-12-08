UK accuses Russia of yearslong cyberespionage campaign

The British government on Thursday, 7 December accused Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) of waging a sustained cyberespionage campaign against senior politicians, civil servants, journalists and nongovernmental organizations.

"Russia's attempts to interfere in UK politics are completely unacceptable and seek to threaten our democratic processes," Foreign Secretary David Cameron said in a statement.

"In sanctioning those responsible and summoning the Russian ambassador today, we are exposing their malign attempts at influence and shining a light on yet another example of how Russia chooses to operate on the global stage," he said.

According to the Foreign Office, two Russian agents have been sanctioned for their alleged involvement in preparing so-called spear-phishing campaigns and "activity intended to undermine the UK."