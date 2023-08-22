UK: Serial child killer nurse Letby gets life in prison

British nurse Lucy Letby was sentenced to life in prison with no chance of release on Monday, for killing seven newborn babies and attempting to kill another six.

Letby, who is considered the country's most prolific serial child killer in modern times, committed her crimes at the neonatal unit of Countess of Chester hospital in northern England over 13 months from 2015.

The 33-year-old convict killed five baby boys and two baby girls. She would inject the newborns with insulin or air, or force feed them milk.