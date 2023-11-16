Ukraine: David Cameron visits Kyiv on first foreign trip

Britain's Foreign Secretary David Cameron traveled to Kyiv and met President Volodymyr Zelenskiy for talks on his first working trip abroad, the Ukrainian leader said.

Former Prime Minister Cameron, who was appointed Britain's new foreign secretary on Monday, said in a video released by Zelenskyy's office that he wanted to underscore London's support for Ukraine.

Zelenskyy said he was grateful for the gesture, which comes amid a conflict in the West Asia that he said has drawn global attention away from Ukraine's war with Russia, now in its 21st month with no end in sight.

Meanwhile, a Russian artist who replaced supermarket price tags with messages calling for an end to Moscow's war in Ukraine is expected to learn her fate in a St. Petersburg court, with a prosecutor asking that she be jailed for eight years.