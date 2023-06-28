Ukraine: Deadly Russian missile strike hits Kramatorsk

Russian missiles struck a crowded area of restaurants on Tuesday in the eastern Ukrainian city of Kramatorsk, killing at least three people.

Russia fired two S-300 surface-to-air missiles at the city, Ukrainian police said.

"The bodies of three people, including a minor born in 2008, have been recovered from the rubble. Among the injured was a child born in 2022," the interior ministry said on Telegram.

The Ukrainian emergency service said 42 people were injured in one strike, which hit the popular Ria Pizza restaurant.