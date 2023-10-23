Ukraine: Kyiv said it stopped Russian drone strike on Odesa

Ukraine said it stopped an overnight drone attack on the Black Sea port of Odesa. Defense systems destroyed several attack drones launched by Russia, Ukraine's air force said. Debris from one of the downed drones damaged a warehouse in Odesa.

Meanwhile, in its latest intelligence update, the UK's Ministry of Defense said Russia is spending more of its budget on the war in Ukraine. This is putting a further strain on the Russian economy.

Here's a look at the latest developments in Russia's war in Ukraine on Monday, October 23: