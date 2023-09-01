Ukraine: 'Shut up' about counteroffensive, Kyiv tells West

Dmytro Kuleba, Ukraine's foreign minister, issued a sharp rebuke of Western critics who have voiced doubts over Kyiv's counteroffensive strategy.

"I would recommend all critics to shut up, come to Ukraine and try to liberate one square centimeter by themselves," Kuleba told reporters during talks with EU foreign ministers in Spain on Thursday.

In recent days, Western officials have criticized the slow pace of Ukraine's advance against Russian positions, questioning the strategy behind the pace.

Ukraine has defended the speed, saying the slow moves are deliberate to disrupt Russian defenses in occupied territories.

Here are more headlines concerning Russia's war in Ukraine on Friday, September 1: