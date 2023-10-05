Ukraine: UK warns of Russian attacks on cargo ships

The United Kingdom, citing intelligence, has said that Russia could target civilian shipping in the Black Sea by laying sea mines on the approaches to Ukraine's ports.

Moscow has been targeting Ukrainian ports and grain infrastructure since July, when it withdrew from a deal that had allowed the safe passage of Ukrainian food exports through the Black Sea.

Meanwhile, the US has sent Ukraine more than 1 million rounds of ammunition that was seized from Iran in 2022.

Here are the main headlines about Russia's war in Ukraine on Thursday, October 5:

