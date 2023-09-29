Ukraine updates: IAEA tells Russia to leave Zaporizhzhia

IAEA member coutnries call on Russia to leave Zaporizhia nuclear plant

Member countries of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) adopted a resolution that calls for "the urgent withdrawal of all unauthorized military and other unauthorized personnel from Ukraine's ZNPP and for the plant to be immediately returned to the full control of the competent Ukrainian authorities."

The resolution also called for IAEA observers to be stationed permanently at the facility, the largest nuclear power plant in Europe.

The resolution was supported by 69 countries. Six countries, including China, Iran and Russia itself, voted against it. A further 32 countries abstained, including South Africa and Pakistan.

Russia captured the plant in March 2022, not long after it launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine. The plant is located near the current front line.

IAEA chief Rafael Grossi has repeatedly warned that the fighting could lead to a serious nuclear accident.

Meanwhile, visiting IAEA inspectors said they had been denied access to several reactor roofs.