Ukraine updates: Kyiv downs Russian missiles in early attack

Ukrainian defense systems shot down more than 30 Russian drones and missiles over Kyiv on Friday, authorities said.

"According to preliminary information, more than 30 air targets of various types were detected and destroyed in the airpsace over and around Kyiv by air defense forces," Kyiv military authorites said in a statement.

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko, who earlier in the day reported two separate wave of attacks, wrote on Telegram there had been no calls for rescue services yet.

Air raid sirens were heard across Ukraine early Friday morning, as Russia launched a new wave of strikes. The alarms were then turned off after the fresh wave of attack was thwarted.

Russian strikes on Thursday killed three people, including a child, in Kyiv.

Moscow has ramped up aerial attacks since the beginning of May, as Ukraine prepares for an anticipated counteroffensive.

Here are some of the other developments concerning Russia's war in Ukraine on Friday, June 2: