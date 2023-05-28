Ukraine updates: 'Massive' Russia drone attack targets Kyiv

The Ukrainian capital of Kyiv was targeted by a fresh 'massive' Russian drone attack, the city's mayor Vitali Klitschko said on Telegram early Sunday.

Klischko said the assault left one person dead and another hospitalized.

"A 35-year-old woman was hospitalized, a 41-year-old man died," Klitschko said, while adding that Kyiv's air defenses took down "more than 20 drones."

He also said that the drone attack caused a fire in Kyiv's Holosiivskyi district, adding that it was contained.