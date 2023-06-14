Ukraine updates: Odesa hit by deadly Russian missile attack

Russia launched four cruise missiles at the Ukrainian port city of Odesa from a ship in the Black Sea overnight to Wednesday, with a strike on a civilian building killing at least three people, Ukraine's military said.

"As a result of air combat and blast waves, a business center, an educational institution, a residential complex, food establishments and shops in the city center were damaged," the South command of Ukraine's Armed Forces said on the Telegram messaging app on Wednesday.

Thirteen people were also injured in the attack, according to the South command. Three of the four missiles launched were intercepted by air defenses, it said on Facebook.