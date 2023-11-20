Ukraine updates: Putin to join virtual G20 summit

Russian leader to join virtual G20 summit

After missing the last two G20 summits in Indonesia and India, Russian President Vladimir Putin will take part in virtual talks with other G20 world leaders on Wednesday, state-run TV reported.

"Vladimir Putin will take part in the virtual G20 summit," Russia's Vesti TV show said in a social media post on Sunday.

Wednesday's talks, organized by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, aim to "take forward key, select outcomes/actions points from the New Delhi summit," according to a statement from Modi's office.

Putin has taken few trips outside Russia since the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant for the Russian leader over the unlawful deportation of Ukrainian children.

The G20 comprises 19 of the world's largest economies plus the European Union and the African Union.

Five hurt in Russian shelling in Kherson, Kyiv says

Five people including a 3-year-old girl were injured in Russian artillery shelling of Kherson on Sunday morning, Ukrainian Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko said.

"All of them sustained shrapnel wounds. The child and the grandmother were walking in the yard. Enemy artillery hit them near the entrance," Klymenko said on the Telegram messaging app.

Russian troops abandoned Kherson and the western bank of the Dnipro River in the region late last year, but now regularly shell those areas from positions on the eastern bank.

It was not possible to independently confirm the report.