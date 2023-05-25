Ukraine updates: Wagner Group reports 10,000 prisoner deaths

The head of Russian mercenary group Wagner said around 10,000 prisoners who had been recruited to fight in Ukraine had been killed on the battlefield.

Yevgeny Prigozhin made international headlines six months into the invasion of Ukraine after he was seen touring Russia’s prisons and offering amnesty to those who agree to fight, provided they come back alive.

"I took 50,000 prisoners of which around 20% were killed," Prigozhin said in a video interview published late on Tuesday.

He added that a similar proportion had been killed among the general population who had also chosen to enlist with the mercenary group.