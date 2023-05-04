Ukraine updates: 'We didn't attack Putin,' says Zelenskyy

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reiterated denial of his country's responsibility for an alleged drone attack on the Kremlin, which Moscow says targeted President Vladimir Putin.

"We don't attack Putin, or Moscow, we fight on our territory," Zelenskyy told a news conference in Helsinki, where he is attending a meeting with Nordic leaders.

The Ukrainian president suggested that Russia staged the attack because "Putin needs to motivate his people" after a shortage of Russian victories in the ongoing war.

He said Kyiv will leave it to a war tribunal to determine responsibility for the alleged attack.