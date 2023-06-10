Ukraine: Zelenskyy calls for Russia to be held accountable

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said the destruction of the Nova Kakhovka dam had restricted "hundreds of thousands of people" access to clean drinking water.

In a post on Twitter, he wrote that the evacuation was ongoing.

"We are working at all levels of state and local authorities to rescue as many people as possible from the flooded areas," Zelenskky wrote and again blamed Russia for the disaster.

"Russia must be held accountable for this deliberate crime against people, nature, and life itself," he wrote.

Earlier, Ukraine's domestic security service said it had intercepted a telephone call which it said proved a Russian "sabotage group" blew up the dam.