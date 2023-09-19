Ukraine's Lviv under drone attack, mayor urges residents to seek shelter

Russia hails China's position on Ukraine

Russia and China are closely aligned on their stand on resolving the Ukraine conflict, said Moscow's foreign ministry after talks between their top diplomats on Monday.

China's Wang Yi kicked off his four-day visit to Moscowwith a meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Segei Lavrov.

Moscow, in its statement said that both parties "discussed in detail the current state of affairs in Ukraine, noting the futility of attempts to resolve the crisis without taking into account Russia's interests and, all the more so, without Russia's participation."

Meanwhile, Wang reiterated Beijing's position on the Ukraine conflict and called for peace talks.

He told Lavrov that the intended peace talks will take into account "the security concerns of all parties and is conducive to eliminating the root causes of the conflict," reported the Chinese state media outlet Xinhua

So far, China has positioned itself as a neutral party in the Ukraine conflict. However, Beijing has continuously offered Moscow a vital diplomatic and financial lifeline as its international isolation deepens.