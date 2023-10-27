Ukrainian POWs say Wagner Group violated laws

'A mass execution'

Volodymyr Batsko of the Ukrainian 17th Tank Brigade, is quoted in the MIHR report as saying that he witnessed a mass execution of Ukrainian prisoners of war. "There were 20 of us at the position, there was no backup, we were running out of ammunition, and we were surrounded. I was held separately about 5-10 meters away from the others, who were bunched together. At that moment, I heard a burst of automatic rifle fire. I turned around and saw four men standing there shooting our guys, who were bleeding a river."

The report also quotes the testimony of Oleksandr Koval: "'They showed me the freshly severed heads of our guys, mounted on rebars. One of them said: 'This is Edik, and this is Valera. They wanted everything to be done according to the Geneva Conventions. Do you want to do it according to the conventions too? There is room for a third,' he says. This is not the only known case of Wagner Group members parading the severed heads of Ukrainian soldiers."

Katrychenko said that there was clear evidence of war crimes and that an investigation was crucial, including at the international level, so that perpetrators could be brought to justice. They "have not been named so far, not only because they hide their faces behind masks but mainly because the Wagner Group is trying to act independently without a defined status," she said. "But the war in Ukraine has shown that the Wagnerites operate under Russia's control and the Kremlin is responsible for all of these crimes."

The MIHR thinks that there were at least 11 prisoner exchanges from September 2022 to June 2023, mainly in the area of Bakhmut.

"The Wagner Group handed over prisoners and in return got back not only Wagner mercenaries but also members of the regular Russian army, which is more proof of the Wagner Group's firm connection to the Russian armed forces," Katrychenko said. She added that Russian President Vladimir Putin himself had confirmed the link between the Russian state and the Wagner Group, by saying that it was funded by the state budget.