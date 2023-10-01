UN adopts new global rules to reduce chemicals harm

New global rules for the safe handling of chemicals were adopted at a United Nations conference in the German city of Bonn on Saturday.

The Global Framework on Chemicals sets out a roadmap for reducing environmental risks from chemicals and waste.

"Everyone on this planet should be able to live and work without fear of falling sick or dying from chemical exposure," said Inger Andersen, executive director of the UN Environment Programme (UNEP) who organized the conference.

Participants also adopted the Bonn Declaration, in which they committed to "prevent exposure to harmful chemicals, and phase out the most harmful ones, where appropriate, and enhance the safe management of such chemicals where they are needed."