UN chief urges action to drought-proof planet's future

"We can restore land for a fraction of what is currently being spent on environmentally harmful subsidies. Every dollar invested in restoring land can generate 30 times that much in benefits," he said.



Guterres said that while there are success stories of land restoration, such as the Great Green Wall of the Sahel in Africa which has already restored millions of hectares of land and created thousands of jobs, "much more needs to be done."



"Taking care of our land and its biodiversity can help address the climate crisis and assist in reaching all our Sustainable Development Goals," he said.