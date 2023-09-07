UN chief warns of 'great fracture' at ASEAN summit

World leaders on Thursday entered into their final day at the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) hosted in Indonesia against a backdrop of simmering conflicts.

An undercurrent of tension has accompanied the talks on issues ranging from trade and technology, to China's increasing assertiveness in the South China Sea, the Myanmar junta's refusal to cooperate with ASEAN for a peace plan and suspicion over North Korea's plans to supply weapons to Russiafor Moscow's ongoing war in Ukraine.

In his opening statement, Indonesian President Joko Widodo said the summit should be seen as "a forum for us to strengthen cooperation and not sharpen rivalries."