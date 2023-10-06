UNICEF: Extreme weather events displace millions of children

Extreme weather events — among them floods, droughts, storms and wildfires — associated with the climate crisis led to over 43 million displacements involving children between 2016 and 2021, according to a United Nations report.

At the current rate of climate change, more than 100 million children and young people could be displaced by weather disasters alone over the next 30 years, the report released by UNICEF on Friday said.

"The reality is that far more children are going to be impacted in (the) future, as the impacts of climate change continue to intensify," Laura Healy, a migration specialist at UNICEF and one of the report's authors, said.

Numbers on internal displacements caused by climate disasters do not generally account for the age of the victims.

But the UN children's agency worked with the non-governmental Internal Displacement Monitoring Center to sift through the data and highlight the hidden tally on children.