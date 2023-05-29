Unsure about the future, Turks voted for certainty

Those in Turkey and the rest of the world who had hoped that there might be a new president in Ankara after more than 20 years were bitterly disappointed on the evening of the presidential runoff election. Because the old president is also the new one ― Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

As the sitting president, Erdogan had all options at his disposal to carry out his election campaign with enormous media support. Election advertising on state television, well-publicized appearances throughout the country, and everything paid for out of the state's own coffers.

And his opponent Kemal Kilicdaroglu? Limited funds from his party, the Republican People's Party, or CHP, and no airtime on the state-controlled media. You can also imagine it this way: Erdogan in the race, backed by a Formula One team, managed to beat Kilicdaroglu, who entered the contest riding the equivalent of a soapbox on wheels.