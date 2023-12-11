US asks Beijing to stop 'dangerous' South China Sea conduct

The United States on Sunday, 10 December denounced China for interfering in the Philippines' maritime operations and undermining regional stability, calling on Beijing to halt "its dangerous and destabilizing conduct" in the South China Sea.

The statement comes after a Philippine boat and Chinese Coast Guard ship collided near a contested reef earlier on Sunday, the second such confrontation in the disputed sea in consecutive days.

The two Asian nations have traded blame over the incident which took place while Manila's vessels were on a resupply mission to Second Thomas Shoal where its soldiers were stationed in a deliberately grounded navy vessel.

"Obstructing supply lines to this long standing outpost and interfering with lawful Philippines maritime operations undermines regional stability," US State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller said in a statement.

China lays sweeping claims in the South China Sea, including waters and islands near the shores of its neighbors. It has ignored a 2016 international tribunal ruling that its assertions have no legal basis.

The United States has urged China to comply with the arbitral ruling.