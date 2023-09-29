US: Biden impeachment inquiry hearing begins

Focus of inquiry

The inquiry will focus on the foreign business activities of Biden's son Hunter Biden and whether he benefited from his son's dealings, among other issues.

"The American people demand accountability for this culture of corruption," House Oversight Committee chair James Comer said and alleged that Biden lied about family members' business dealings and had not separated from his official duties.

The White House has denied any wrongdoing on behalf of the president and contends that the probe is politically motivated.

Democrats say there is no evidence Biden received any payments or engaged in any improper behavior during his tenure as vice president between 2009 and 2017.

"If Republicans had a smoking gun or even a dripping water pistol they would be presenting it today. But they've got nothing," said Jamie Raskin, the Oversight and Accountability Committee's top Democrat.

Republican-called witness Jonathan Turley, a George Washington University law professor, said that while he believed the House had passed the threshold for an inquiry, the current evidence was not enough for charges to be brought.

"I do not believe that the current evidence would support articles of impeachment," Turley said.