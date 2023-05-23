US debt ceiling: Biden and McCarthy resume talks

Republican lawmaker Kevin McCarthy said on Monday that talks over raising the US federal government's debt ceiling were "on the right path."

McCarthy, who is the speaker of the House of Representatives, made the comments hours ahead of a meeting with President Joe Biden.

"I firmly believe what we're negotiating right now, a majority of Republicans will see that it is a right place to put us on the right path," McCarthy told reporters.

Biden said he was "optimistic we're going to make some progress" as talks began.

The federal government currently has a borrowing limit of $31.4 trillion (€29 trillion).

Biden has warned that any default could have "catastrophic" consequences.