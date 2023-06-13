US decides to rejoin UNESCO after 5-year hiatus

Why did the US quit the agency?

A founding member of UNESCO, the US started falling out with the agency in 2011, when the body admitted Palestine as a member state, prompting the ire of both the US and Israel.

Palestine is not recognized as a state by many Western countries, including the US, the United Kingdom, Germany and others — while a two-state solution is supported, the countries argue that statehood for the Palestinian territories would need to result from direct talks between the Palestinian Authority and Israel.

The move first triggered an end to US contributions to the agency, which until that point, contributed by around 22% to UNESCO's budget.

A national law requires the US to cut funds to UN agencies that recognize Palestine as a full member. Israel also stopped paying its dues.

In 2017, former US president Donald Trump announced the US was completely withdrawing from the agency, alongside Israel. The US State Department accused the body of anti-Israel bias. The withdrawal came into effect the next year.