US man suspected of leaking secret info identified — report
A man believed to have leaked secret documents is a gun enthusiast in his 20s according to a Washington Post report
US newspaper the Washington Post on Wednesday reported that a man suspected of leaking classified US documents is a "young, charismatic gun enthusiast" who worked at an unnamed military base.
The publication cited fellow members of an online chat group on instant messaging platform Discord, with whom the man allegedly shared highly classified documents with.
The documents reportedly include classified information about Ukraine's battle against invading Russian forces as well as secret assessments of US allies. Some of the most sensitive information is purportedly related to Ukraine's military capabilities and shortcomings.
The details of the report could not be independently verified.
Discord said in a statement that it was cooperating with law enforcement.
Follow us on: Facebook, Twitter, Google News, Instagram
Join our official telegram channel (@nationalherald) and stay updated with the latest headlines