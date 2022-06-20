US mulls over travel ban status for Taliban members

The US is considering whether to extend a Trump-era waiver that would allow certain officials of the Taliban-led government in Afghanistan to continue to travel abroad, the media reported.



According to the 2020 Doha Agreement signed between the US and the Taliban, the extension of the travel ban exemption will end on Monday.



"The Biden administration is locked in a fierce internal debate over whether to extend a Trump-era waiver that would allow select Taliban officials to travel abroad as they grapple with how to pressure the regime on Afghanistan's deteriorating human rights situation," TOLO News quoted a report by Foreign Policy as saying.