US: Pulitzer Prize-winning novelist Cormac McCarthy dies

McCarthy grappled dark side of humanity; books turned into movies

McCarthy, raised in Knoxville, Tennessee, was compared to William Faulkner for his Old Testament style and rural settings.

He wrote of the dark side of humanity across stark and forbidding landscapes. McCarthy's own story was one of belated, and continuing, achievement.

He stayed committed to his craft and famously avoided interviews even after he broke through commercially with his book, "All the Pretty Horses," which won the National Book Award in 1992.