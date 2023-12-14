US SC to rule on January 6 riot, nationwide restriction of abortion drug

The US Supreme Court (SCOUTUS) on Wednesday announced that it would review controversial issues related to the storming of the US Capitol on January 6, 2021, as well as access to critical abortion medication in the coming year.

The court said it would review an appeals court ruling against three defendants charged in the January 6 riots in a case that has the potential to overturn hundreds of pending trials against supporters of then-President Donald Trump. Trump had sought to overturn the results of the 2020 US presidential election in which he was defeated by Democrat Joe Biden.

An appeals court found that rules defining obstruction did not apply to three defendants facing lengthy jail sentences for their participation in riots that delayed the certification of Biden's Electoral College victory, claiming none of the three men had taken "action with respect to a document, record or other object."