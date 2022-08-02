US Speaker Pelosi's planned visit to Taiwan creates quandary for Biden administration

China claims Taiwan is an integral part of it and Beijing's officials said it views high-level visits there as an interference in its internal affairs, while US officials cautioned that it should not use the visit to escalate the already tense situation in the region.



Pelosi, who as Speaker is next in line of succession to the President after the Vice President, will be the highest-ranking US official to visit the island in 25 years when she goes there on Tuesday for an overnight visit, the reports quoting Congressional and Taiwanese officials said.



On a day of rising rhetoric on Monday, Secretary of State Antony Blinken told reporters at the UN that if Pelosi visited Taiwan, the US expects China "to act responsibly, and not to engage in any escalation".



If China tries to create a crisis or escalate tensions, that will "really be on Beijing", he added, while distancing the Biden administration from Pelosi's visit.



"We do not know what Speaker Pelosi intends to do, but again, that is entirely her decision and one that we respect one way or the other." he said pointing out that "Congress is an independent, co-equal branch of government... the decision is entirely the Speaker's".



Speaking later at the UN, China's Permanent Representative Zhang Jun, who took over as the Security Council President for this month, said that the Taiwan issue was a "red line" and the visit would be "dangerous and provocative".



He said that China is fully prepared to "respond" and "will take firm and strong measures to safeguard its national sovereignty and territorial integrity, and the US has to bear all the aceserious consequences" of Pelosi's visit.



During his phone call last week with Biden, China's President Xi Jinping delivered a stern warning that in regard to Taiwan "those who play with fire will eventually get burned".