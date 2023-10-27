US strikes Iran-linked sites in Syria

Airstrikes target ammunition storage facilities

The airstrikes happened at about 4:30 a.m. local time (0130 GMT) on Friday near Abu Kamal, a Syrian town bordering Iraq. US F-16 fighter jets struck weapons and ammunition storage facilities, a senior US official told news agency AP on the condition of anonymity.

President Joe Biden authorized strikes in response to escalating drone and missile strikes on US bases and personnel in the region since last week, and aimed at deterring future threats.

Air Force Brig. Gen. Pat Ryder since Oct. 17 said there have been at least 19 attacks on US bases in Syria and Iraq.

According to the Pentagon spokesperson, drones targeting al-Asad Airbase in Iraq and al-Tanf Garrison in Syria injured 21 US personnel.

"I think we've been crystal clear that we maintain the inherent right of defending our troops and we will take all necessary measures to protect our forces and our interests overseas," Ryder said.

The strikes came a day after President Biden's warned to Iran's Ayatollah Ali Khamenei against attacks on US forces.