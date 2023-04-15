US Supreme Court temporarily blocks curbs on abortion pill

The US 5th Circuit Court of Appeals in a late ruling Wednesday then froze parts of the Texas judge's order and allowed people to keep using the drugs. But the appeals court imposed strict conditions on access. In the 2-1 vote, the panel of judges put on hold changes made by the FDA since 2016 that made it easier to obtain the drug. The appeals court order reduced the period of pregnancy when the drug can be taken and barred the mail delivery of the pills. It also required people to have three in-person visits with their doctor to take the pills.