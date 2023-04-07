Violence and destruction at Israel's al-Aqsa mosque; India calls for maintaining calm

Israeli police on Wednesday raided the holiest site in Jerusalem, al-Aqsa mosque, where police claimed Palestinians had barricaded themselves inside.

According to reports, Israeli police stormed the mosque and clashed with dozens of Palestinians inside its compound triggering widespread condemnation.

At least 31 Palestinians were reportedly injured, triggering a rocket fire from Gaza. Israeli police responded by intensifying airstrikes on military posts in the Gaza Strip and Lebanon.

Human Rights Watch too condemned the Israeli police’s storming of the Al-Aqsa.