Wagner forces return to CAR before referendum

The government of the Central African Republic (CAR) has expressed confidence that an incident-free referendum on a new constitution will take place later this month — with the help of hundreds of fighters from the Russian paramilitary group, Wagner, who arrived back in the country last Sunday.

Government spokesperson Albert Yaloke Mokpem said the fighters were there to simply secure the constitutional referendum process, as many fear another uptick of violence. However, many analysts have a different take on these developments.

Samson Itodo, the founder of Yiaga Africa, an NGO that promotes democracy across the continent, questioned the reasoning behind the continuous deployment of Russian fighters in CAR, warning of serious political implications.