Wagner's Prigozhin presumed dead in jet crash

Yevgeny Prigozhin, the founder of the mercenary Wagner Group, was on a business jet that crashed in Russia on Wednesday, Wagner-linked media said. Russian aviation authorities also said Prigozhin was on the flight.

All 10 people on board — including three crew members — were killed in the crash. Eight bodies were found at the crash site following the first investigations, Russian state news agency RIA Novosti reported.

"According to the airline, the following passengers were on board the Embraer - 135 (EBM-135BJ) aircraft:... Prigozhin, Yevgeny," said Rosaviatsia, Russia's aviation agency.

Rosaviatsia also said Dmitry Utkin, an associate of Prigozhin and shadowy figure who managed Wagner's operations, was also traveling on the plane with the Wagner chief.