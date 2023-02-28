Watch: Israeli settlers burn & destroy Palestinian homes after the killing of two Israeli brothers
Israeli settlers went on rampage after two Israelis from a nearby settlement were killed by Palestinians
On Sunday night, Israeli settlers carried out arson attacks, and burned Palestinian homes and cars in Huwara, a town in the occupied West Bank city of Nablus.
More than 100 civilians were injured, 30 homes and cars were torched, reported Al Jazeera.
According to BBC, Israeli settlers went on rampage after two Israelis from a nearby settlement were killed by Palestinians.The Israeli military said it was continuing to search for the Palestinian who shot Hillel Yaniv, 22, and Yagel Yaniv, 20, and that it had moved in hundreds of extra troops.
As per a DW report, the Palestinian Health Ministry said that 62 Palestinians, including gunmen and civilians, have been killed since the start of the year.
This escalation came hours after Israeli and Palestinian officials pledged to implement measures to de-escalate tensions and curb violence in the occupied West Bank.
In a joint statement, both parties on Sunday agreed to act to prevent more violence after a surge in deadly incidents since the start of the year.
Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas condemned the arson attacks and said: “We hold the Israeli government fully responsible“
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu appealed for calm and urged against vigilante violence. “I ask that when blood is boiling and the spirit is hot, don’t take the law into your hands,” he said.
Interestingly, thousands of Israelis hit the steerts on Monday evening against settler riots in Tel Aviv, ending with three arrests.
A spokesman for the Standing Together social justice group said that more than 1,000 protesters turned out Monday night in Tel Aviv, Jerusalem, Haifa, and Beersheba, for an “emergency protest” against the “settler government lighting the country on fire.”
