What happened to China's missing foreign minister?

As of Wednesday, China's Foreign Minister Qin Gang has been absent from the public eye for 24 days, marking more than three weeks since his last reported diplomatic meetings on June 25.

At the relatively young age of 57, he became one of the youngest foreign ministers in Chinese history when he assumed office in December. He was, at the time, widely regarded as a trusted confidant of Chinese President Xi Jinping.

His disappearance has brought up difficult questions for Beijing, both inside and outside of China.