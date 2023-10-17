Why are earthquakes in Afghanistan so frequent?

Afghanistan lies on the Alpine-Himalayan belt, a region that runs along two tectonic plates: the Indian Plate in the south and Eurasian Plate in the north.

Also known as the Alpide belt, it's a zone that puts Afghanistan at risk of frequent earthquakes.

The country's Herat region suffered four quakes in October 2023 alone, all measuring about 6 on the Richter Scale. Those seismic events have left thousands dead.

Just a year earlier, in 2022, Afghanistan's Khost region — to the east of Herat — was hit by an earthquake that killed at least 920 people. Khost had already experienced about 50 quakes in the previous five years, according to the US Geological Survey.