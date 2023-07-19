Why EU sanctions don't include Russian nuclear industry

Less than a week after the first Russian tanks rolled into Ukraine, an Ilyushin Il-76 cargo aircraft, belonging to Russian cargo airline Volga-Dnepr, flew across Belarus and Poland before landing in Slovakia.

The mysterious jet taking off from Russia took flight trackers by surprise as only a day ago the European Union had closed its airspace to Russian airlines and private jets in response to Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.

Soon, it became clear that the plane was exempted from the ban as it was shipping critical nuclear fuel for Slovakia's four Russian-designed nuclear reactors.