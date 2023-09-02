Why Germany is giving a peace prize to Russian women

The Aachen Peace Prize is this year being awarded to a network of feminist pacifists from Russia who oppose their country's invasion of Ukraine. A group of human rights activists based in Israel and the occupied Palestinian territories will also be honored at the 2023 ceremony held later today.

The Aachen Peace Prize was first awarded in 1988 by an association that grew out of the German peace movement and that unites various social groups, churches and trade unions. The prize is awarded to national and international activists each year on September 1, Germany's anti-war day.

In 2019, Ukrainian journalist Ruslan Kotsaba was nominated to receive the award, sparking controversy. He was accused of anti-Semitism and the association's board of directors opposed handing him the award. Ultimately, Kotsaba apologized for his earlier remarks and declined the prize.