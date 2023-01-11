Why interfaith marriage in India is getting dangerous

In one incident two years ago, Indian police stopped an interfaith marriage in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh despite the consent of both families. Before the ceremony could begin, a police team intervened and stopped the wedding, following a complaint by a local Hindu right-wing leader.

In India, most marriages are still arranged by families. Inter-caste and interfaith marriages are looked down upon and considered taboo in many places.

In extreme cases, families have attacked or even killed couples for falling in love or trying to marry someone outside their religion.