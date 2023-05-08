Why Japan ranks poorly in press freedom

Japan inched up three places in the 2023 World Press Freedom Index but is still a lowly 68th of the 180 countries and regions surveyed for the annual Reporters Without Borders study.

That ranks the world's third-largest economy at the bottom of the G7 nations in terms of media freedoms, and sandwiched between Lesotho and Panama on the list.

"Japan, a parliamentary democracy, upholds the principles of media and pluralism," said the study, published on May 3. "However, the weight of traditions, economic interests, political pressure and gender inequalities prevents journalists from fully exercising their role of holding the government to account."

Norway topped the Paris-based organization's index for the seventh consecutive year, with Ireland in second place. Germany was in 21st place, down from 16th spot in the previous study. North Korea was ranked last of the 180 nations, with China in 179th position, down four places from the 2022 report, while Vietnam ranked 178th in the world.