Why the BBC is selling its iconic sound studios

Legendary performances

The studios have hosted thousands of performances by pop and rock greats such as The Beatles, David Bowie, Led Zeppelin, Dusty Springfield, Beyonce and Adele. The BBC has documented some of them on its website, including a legendary live performance by the British act Florence and the Machine in September 2008. The series "BBC Music: Introducing Maida Vale sessions" makes these great concerts accessible once again.

In the mid-1930s, the studios housed the BBC Symphony Orchestra. And for a time, they were home to the experimental BBC Radiophonic Workshop, which, among other things, created the famous theme music for the science fiction series "Doctor Who," one of the first electronic music pieces ever used on British television.

The Maida Vale Studios are located in an impressive building in the northwest London district of the same name. The British public broadcaster used them from 1967 to 2004 to record, among other things, the legendary "Peel Sessions" hosted by the late radio presenter John Peel, whose show ran for four decades on BBC Radio One and is credited with launching the careers of countless recording artists.