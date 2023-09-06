Will Venice be listed as an endangered UNESCO site?

For years, there has been discussion about whether or not Venice will lose its UNESCO World Heritage status. The 45th World Heritage Committee session, to be held in Riyadh from September 10 to 25, 2023, will decide if the lagoon city should be classified as an endangered site. Experts from UNESCO, the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization, certainly think Venice should be placed on the so-called red list.

Venice's city council prefers not to comment on the issue. And it's not like being moved to the red list would automatically take away Venice's World Heritage status. The move is more like a warning, giving authorities a chance to react and preserve the criteria that made UNESCO bestow the honor on Venice in the first place.

Still, decision-makers in Rome, Italy, have reacted harshly to the prospect of Venice losing its World Heritage status. State secretary for culture Vittorio Sgarbi dismissed UNESCO's warnings as "alarmist," adding that "Venice's pre-eminence as a world heritage site does not need to be confirmed by anyone."

A recent UNESCO report said that "human intervention, including continuing development, the impacts of climate change and mass tourism threaten to cause irreversible changes" to Venice. It further found that countermeasures taken by local and national authorities were insufficent. Therefore, UNESCO recommends that Venice be classified as an endangered World Heritage site, as "such inscription will result in greater dedication and mobilisation of local, national and international stakeholders, for the development of effective and sustainable corrective measures that address these long-standing issues."