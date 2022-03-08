World Bank approves $723mn for Ukraine

The World Bank announced that it has approved a $723 million financial package for Ukraine as the country is fighting the ongoing Russian invasion.



In a statement posted on its website, the global lender said that World Bank Board of Executive Directors on Monday approved a supplemental budget support package for Ukraine, called Financing of Recovery from Economic Emergency in Ukraine – or FREE Ukraine – for $489 million.



"The package approved by the Board consists of a supplemental loan for $350 million and guarantees in the amount of $139 million and is also mobilising grant financing of $134 million and parallel financing of $100 million, resulting in total mobilised support of $723 million," it said.



The statement went on to say that the "fast-disbursing support will help the government provide critical services to Ukrainian people, including wages for hospital workers, pensions for the elderly, and social programs for the vulnerable".